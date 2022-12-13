Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature top trends for those looking to spend some time in the sun.

The goal of Ōiwi Ocean Gear is to provide attractive, high quality, functional activewear for the outdoor enthusiasts. The quality of Ōiwi Ocean Gear offers UPF apparel that is designed in Hawaii, to capture the unique lifestyle of the Hawaiian Islands and culture of Hawaii.

Ōiwi Ocean Gear is located on the first level of building “A” at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

HOURS

Daily 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION

Building A

Level 1, A-106

Address: 2201 Kalākaua Ave 1st Floor, Building A, Honolulu, HI 96815

Oiwi Ocean Gear: www.oiwioceangear.com | @OiwiLife