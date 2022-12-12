Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature top trends for keiki and wahine.

Allure Swimwear offers affordable toddler swimwear, ranging in sizes from six months to six years. For women, Calida Lounge and SleepWear, along with Pineapple Princess Lingerie offers a tropical and casual design with fabric characterized by a refined, smooth appearance and supple feel.

Allure Swimwear and Calida Lounge is located on the first level of building C at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

HOURS

Daily 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION

Building C

Level 1, C-117

Address: 2301 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815