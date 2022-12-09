Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers. For the next 15 days we will be sharing gift ideas for all your holiday needs thanks to Royal Hawaiian Center.

Island Slipper focuses on making footwear with the most comfortable and durable materials in Hawaii.

Island Slipper is located on the 2nd level in building “A” of the Royal Hawaiian Center.

Enjoy free live entertainment at The Royal Grove, Waikīkīʻs gathering place. From hula lessons to authentic Hawaiian performances, from ukulele lessons to classes just for keiki (kids), Royal Hawaiian Center offers an exciting array of cultural activities and experiences throughout the year.

Website: royalhawaiiancenter.com/events

islandslipper.com

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815