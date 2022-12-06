It’s the Countdown to Christmas on Living808.

In the late 80’s and early 90’s a brand was born from the Southern California surf scene and swept through the clothing landscape, redefining the look of casual-wear. Stüssy was a brand that grew organically from the youth movements and inadvertently revolutionized the clothing business.

Be sure to check out Stüssy at the Royal Hawaiian Center level 1 in building B with daily hours from 11am till 9pm. And for more information visit royalhawaiicenter.com/events