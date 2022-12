Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii.

Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.

Lanai TRANSIT is located on the first level of building A at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

HOURS

Daily 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION

Building A

Level 1, A-107