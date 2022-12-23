In the final day of Countdown to Christmas with Royal Hawaiian Center, Santa and Mikey the Elf featured products from Crystal Jeans. Crystal Jeans is offering a distinctive collection of high-end denim for women and men, including popular Laguna Beach Jean Co. Brand. Locals and visitors alike are sure to find fashion pieces that make a statement and reflect their individual style. The boutique also carries a selection of women’s and men’s loungewear, accessories, and jewelry.

And while you’re doing your last-minute shopping, don’t forget that tomorrow night is your last chance to enjoy Royal Hawaiian Center’s holiday performance from 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm. And grab a photo with Santa from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm on Christmas Eve! Visit RoyalHawaiianCenter.com for their events schedule.