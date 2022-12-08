In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature the delicious cakes from Kulu Kulu Cake. The featured cakes were the Eggnog Christmas Tree Cheesecake and a spiced graham crust.

Second, the Double Chocolate Reindeer. This is a chocolate roll cake with chocolate custard cream filling. And third the Oreo Cheesecake Santa. This delicious treat has cream cheese and whipped cream layered with Oreo cookies.

All of these holiday treats will be available thru December at Kulu Kulu Cake. And if you want to bring a show-stopping dessert to your holiday party, they are also taking preorders for their Christmas cakes until December 13th. Pick up will be available December 20th – 25th.

Kulu Kulu Cake is open daily from 10 a-m to 9 p-m on the second level at Royal Hawaiian Center.