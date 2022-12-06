Countdown to Christmas

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
76°
LIVE NOW
Take2
Sign Up
Waipahu
76°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Family facing devastating illness not asking for …
Running Christmas lights in Hawaii is expensive
US: Russia frees Brittney Griner in prisoner swap
HTA defers decision on multi-million dollar contract
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
UH Basketball falls on the road to undefeated UNLV …
Top Stories
Three teams with Hawaii players remain in NCAA Women’s …
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa leads Pro Bowl Games fan voting
Former UH Beach Volleyball standout Carly Kan captures …
Braelyn Akana to leave Rainbow Wahine volleyball …
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Helping animals this holiday season
Video
Top Stories
Board of Water Supply update on Navy spill
Video
Top Stories
Lava flow within 1.8 miles of Saddle Road
Video
Save on your electric bill with holiday decorations
Video
What types of lava are there?
Video
BBB offers ways to protect against ID theft
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
The Last Great Aloha Run, a Tribute to Carole Kai
Video
Top Stories
Alpha Status: A Non-fictional Novel by Nathan Ikon …
Video
Honolulu’s Annual Christmas Pop up Bar Returns
Video
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 5)
Video
Day 3: Countdown 2 Christmas with Love Renaissance
Video
Local
Remarkable Women 2023
Aloha Authentic
Honolulu Pride Rooted in Pride
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Hawaii United Okinawa Association
Laulima Giving Program
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Prince Lot Hula Festival
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Sign up for morning news
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Countdown to Christmas
Day 3: Countdown 2 Christmas with Love Renaissance
Top Countdown to Christmas Headlines
Day 2: Countdown To Christmas with Stüssy
See what local businesses have new holiday schedules
Royal Hawaiian Center Presents the Countdown to Christmas
Trending Stories
US: Russia frees Brittney Griner in prisoner swap
Murder suspect arrested, many mourn loss of victim
Braelyn Akana to leave Rainbow Wahine volleyball …
Businesses in ruins, $4.5 million in damage from …
Hawaii residents speak about their Mauna Loa experience