Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers.

Royal Hawaiian Quilt offers traditional and collectable Hawaiian Quilt products, Pau skirts, and Hula supplies, apparel, and sterling silver Hawaiian Jewelry.

Enjoy free live entertainment at The Royal Grove, Waikīkīʻs gathering place. From hula lessons to authentic Hawaiian performances, from ʻukulele lessons to classes just for keiki (kids), Royal Hawaiian Center offers an exciting array of cultural activities and experiences throughout the year.

HOURS

Daily 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION

Building A

Level 3,310

Address: 2201 Kalākaua Ave 3rd Floor, Building A, Honolulu, HI 96815