It is day 12 of our Living808 Countdown to Christmas with Royal Hawaiian Center.

The biggest little wood shop in Honolulu brings the beauty of Hawaii’s forests to you!

Simply Wood Studios gallery features handcrafted wood art and gifts from Hawaiian artists. Browse through their impressive collection of stunning furniture, boxes, bowls, pens, and much more.

If there is any one art medium that everyone enjoys, it will always be wood. These art pieces can be described with many words, warm, inviting, complex, natural, but simply wood studios like to describe wood art as “simply beautiful.”

Items from Santa’s big red bag is a wooden boat sculpture, small wooden box, three island traditions jewelry so be sure to check out simply wood studios.

Royal Hawaiian Center is your one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs and get extra perks with their royal Santa savings pass!

Enjoy exclusive offers from participating stores and restaurants from Royal Hawaiian Center, you can get all the details at Royal Hawaiian Center’s website.