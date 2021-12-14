Countdown to Christmas Giveaway With Island Bungalow

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alexander and Baldwin is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Alexander and Baldwin retailers in Living808’s “Countdown To Christmas” giveaway. On December 14th, fans of Living808 are eligible to win a hand printed papaya sea towel, a 2 tin of chai chocolate and a moroccan tea glass.

Island Bungalow offers a wide range of chic and bohemian items from home goods and accessories to clothing and jewelry. Island Bungalow Hawaii features jewelry by local designers and workshops for “do it yourself” techniques like indigo dyeing, block printing, floral crown making

Those looking to shop at Island Bungalow can do so by visiting their store, which is open in a Kailua Town.

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway by visiting KHON2’s official website.

Island Bungalow Lifestyle Boutique

website: www.islandbungalowhawaii.com

Address:131 Hekili St. Kailua

LIVING808 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS:

Website: www.khon2.com/community/contests