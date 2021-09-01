Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Hawaiian Trades Academy

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has programs to help adult residents who are either recent high school graduates looking to start a career or someone older who wants to learn new skills and change careers. Many of the participants fall in the 18-44 year old age range, but they do enroll older adults as well who may need to adjust to the changing employment landscape as a result of the pandemic.

CNHA wants to uplift local families through new skill and job opportunities so they can thrive here in Hawaiʻi Nei. The Trades Academy offers several types of trade programs including police exam preparation, firefighter exam preparation, carpentry, solar installation and sales, and CDL test preparation. And they’re exploring programs in other fields like community health and medicine, electrician, and craft butchery or meat cutting.

Trades Academy programs are offered statewide on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, and Hawaiʻi island and try to plan around community needs and demands particular to that county. They’ve also found value in community partnerships and look for opportunities to cultivate relationships in/outside Native Hawaiian communities and trade industries to complement programming.

If you’re interested and want to learn more, visit hawaiiancouncil.org/trades