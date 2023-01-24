Honolulu (KHON2) – Cora’s Bridal Smart Tips Magazine provides tips for those wanting to elevate their wedding ceremony or reception.

According to Ruth E. Thaler-Carter, Executive Editor of Cora’s Bridal Smart Tips Magazine, Brides and grooms can bring their reception to life with Lamborghini and Bugatti wines.

“Lamborghini Wine is made with Pinot Chardonnay Brut grapes obtained with the Martinotti Lungo method.The Bugatti wine selection contains a careful variety of Italian producers that reflects the vast diversity of Italy’s regions. Both of these wine companies are great to add another level of luxury and class to your wedding ceremony,” says Ruth E. Thaler-Carter, Executive Editor of Cora’s Bridal Smart Tips Magazine.

To learn more bridal and wedding tips, Thaler-Carter encourages readers to check out their official magazine website.

Cora’s Bridal Magazine:

www.corasbridalsmarttips.com