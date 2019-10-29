Coradorables Creates Family Aloha Wear with Heart

Honolulu (KHON2) – A Kalihi mom’s battle with cancer inspired her own aloha wear for the family called ‘Coradorables.”

“While I was battling cancer I realised that since I was a little girl playing with dolls, all I have ever wanted to be was a mother and a clothing designer,” shares founder Cora Spearman. “When we had our retail stores at Ward, customers used to always ask us for quality kids aloha wear. While I battled cancer I dreamed only of becoming a mother and making quality clothing inspired by my children.”

All of our materials are sourced here and made here in Hawaii.

Coradorables is proudly 100% made in Hawaii right in her neighborhood of Kalihi.

Cora’s designs have become popular in Hawaii and Japan and her two daughters and husband all work together, even serving as models for a Living808 fashion show.

“We truly are a family brand and every garment is inspired by someone who has helped me get here, especially my muses of my husband and our 2 girls,” adds Cora.

Check out Coradorables at a POP UP November 3rd -17th at Saks 5th Avenue Waikiki.

Website: www.coradorables.com