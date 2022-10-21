Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22.

Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.

Besides entertainment, Kupuna’s have the chance to get their Kupuna IDs as the Honolulu Police Department will be be there offering them and the Honolulu Fire Department will also offer safety info. The Hawaii Food Bank is doing a fundraiser that day. Osteostrong will be doing bone density scans and Simply Home will be doing plant demonstrations.

Jorgenson mentions that they are entering the Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare, Premier Benefit Consultants will have 2023 info from all Medicare Advantage insurance carriers. PBC is the only agency that offers all Medicare Advantage plans for Hawaii and agents will be on offer free benefits reviews for kūpuna.