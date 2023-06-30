The show about Kūpuna, and for anyone that is seeking some fun in the island sun, “Cool for Kūpuna” is set to start season 2. Each episode will be set in one local neighborhood from Hilo to Kekaha and all the spots in between. Host, Sue Jorgenson shares great places to eat, fun activities and places to visit and to live and active and healthy lifestyle.

“Sure the name of our show is “Cool for Kūpuna,” but the things we do and the places we find are cool not just for kūpuna, but for kamaaina of all ages! Our first episode opens with Ewa Beach, and we’ll be joined by comedian council member Augie T – what a hoot! There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in that neighborhood so I won’t say much more other than you need to be in front of your TV tuned into KHON2 this Sunday at 5:30pm. This season we’ll also be visiting the Garden Isle and visiting the little town of Hanapepe as well as Kilohana Plantation. I love, love Kauai and I hope viewers will love our Kauai episodes. Aside from the fun stuff, kūpuna can learn safety advice from the Honolulu Fire Department and Crimestoppers Honolulu. And we talk with experts in the health, finance, mortgage and real estate fields. The show is informational as well as entertaining and our audience seems to agree – that’s why we’re back with Season 2 of Cool for Kūpuna.”

Season 2 of “Cool for Kūpuna” with Sue Jorgenson airs this Sunday at 5:30pm on KHON2. And for more information and past episodes, visit coolforkupuna.com