Cooking in NOH Time: Loco Moco

Cooking in NOH Time

In this edition of Cooking in NOH Time, John Veneri and Raymond Noh of NOH Foods connect online to make Loco Mocos.

Raymond sent John a care package full of goodies and in that package was Teriyaki seasoning and a new NOH product, gravy.

First John seasoned the meat using the Teri packet and water to dissolve the powder. Mixing the sauce in with chopped onions john made mini patties. While those were cooking, the two made an easy and tasty gravy by just adding water and heating on the stove. You can be “Cooking in NOH time” too with the help of NOH Foods Hawaii.

http://www.nohfoods.com/