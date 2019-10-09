Cookies Right Meow at the Food & New Product Show

At this weekend’s annual Food and New Product show at NBC, the Inaugural Hawaii Cookie Con and Sweet Expo will kick off. The expo will feature a myriad of different treats from cookies, cupcakes, okoshi, and mochi to popcorn and candy. One of the vendors that will join in on the fun is “Cookies Right Meow.” Not only will they have samples available, but as owner Cathryn Langan explains, they will also hold demonstrations on cookie decorating.

“I will be demonstrating the process of decorating sugar cookies using royal icing at the expo Saturday afternoon.”

Time permitting, Cathryn will also demonstrate how to achieve the right icing consistencies used for decorating cookies which is one of the most important parts of decorating with royal icing.

For more information visit http://cookiesrightmeow.com and http://momsonamissionhawaii.org

Also for a schedule of events and times visit https://www.gohawaii.com/islands/events/the-food-and-new-product-show-2019