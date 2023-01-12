Honolulu (KHON2) – O’Kims Korean Kitchen is always serving up delicious, unique dishes and this month only they have a Beets Bowl, Mandoo Soup, Kalbi Jjim and Duck 2-Ways! Hyun Kim, Owner & Chef at O’Kims Korean Kitchen, joined us to talk about the January specials being offered.

Hyun shared, “I want to support local farmers for sustainability. First of all, I choose seasonal ingredients as much as I can. Right now, I’m getting advice and sources from local farmers. The most popular dishes on the regular menu are Pork Belly, Korean Chicken, Bibimbap and Stone pot Bibimbap. The Stone Pot Bibimbap was on a monthly special but it became so popular, we added it to the regular menu. We also have vegan options including Miso Eggplant, Garbanzo curry. Sometimes I make vegan dish for Monthly specials too.”

For more info and to make reservations, visit okimshawaii.com