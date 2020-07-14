What’s the Law: Elections & Mediation

Hawaii’s upcoming election will be the first all mail in ballot election – just in time to avoid crowded polls in the middle of the pandemic. We spoke with host of the KHON2.com podcast What’s the Law, Coralie Chun Matayoshi, about the the change.

‘Hawaii has one of the lowest voter turns outs in the nation, and the trend was already going this way because so many people vote by absentee ballot. Voting by mail will not only make it easier for people to vote and hopefully increase voter turnout, but Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago estimates that the state will save about $750k each election cycle. Voter Service Centers will also be open for walk-in voting and you can also drop off your ballot in deposit boxes.’

And if a voters signature on the envelope doesn’t match the name on file, they will be contacted and given 5 business days to correct it.

Matayoshi has a lot of useful information and you can see her podcasts, including those dealing with Mediation, on http://khon2.com.