Water Wonders Interactive Lessons for Students

Honolulu (KHON2) – Water Wednesdays is a new resource by the the City & County of Honolulu to teach elementary-aged students about water pollution through interactive, virtual learning.

“Water Wonders evolved in response to a pressing need for parents and educators to keep keiki engaged and educated during the state’s stay-at-home order,” explains Ross Sasamura, P.E. Director and Chief Engineer of the City’s Department of Facility Maintenance. “As we return to lockdown orders, this virtual activity series meets the need to share information and educate the public from a socially distant, virtual platform. Our message of keeping streets, waterways and oceans clean cannot stop during the pandemic.”

The Water Wonders live events and recorded videos offer a variety of hands-on, immersive experiences and lessons on how to malama honua and protect our waters. The series is designed to engage and challenge keiki with activities such as water flow mapping and storm water simulations.

Sasamura adds, “Tuning in to Water Wonders allows participants to gain an appreciation for the ocean and what it takes to keep it clean. Through the activities featured in the series, participants will be empowered by learning that there actions can make a significant difference in keeping our ocean pollutant free.”

You can access a variety of online resources at www.cleanwaterhonolulu.com. The upcoming Water Wonders events are listed on the calendar and recorded events can be accessed through the sites Media Library. Or check out the Facebook event and posts @CleanWaterHNL.

