Walk to End Alzheimer’s Coming to Islands of Hawaii & Maui

Honolulu (KHON2) – Walks to End Alzheimer’s are coming up on Hawaii Island and Maui in September and October.

The first Walk is being held on Saturday, September 26 on Hawaii Island, followed by the Maui Walk scheduled for Saturday, October 17.

Due to the crisis we are facing today, walks have been taken statewide. Registered walkers can walk safely alone or with family members around their home, on street sidewalks, tracks, beaches, or trails while following state and county restrictions which vary.

On Walk day for each Walk, participants can log onto the Walk website and watch the Walk Opening Ceremony, Promise Flower Ceremony and Walk. Promise Flowers come in different colors which represent connections to the cause. Nearly 100,000 kupuna and caregivers impacted in Hawaii . While they are the most vulnerable to this pandemic, everyone has a connection and everyone has a role to play against this terrible disease.

The Blue Flower represents those living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

The Purple Flower honors those who we have lost to this disease.

Yellow represents our amazing caregivers.

And Orange represents everyone in the fight to ending this terrible disease.

Register online at alz.org/walk – type in your zip code and a walk near you will come up. It is free to register, but you’re encouraged to support by giving what you can, and asking your friends and family do the same. Walk to End Alzheimer’s:

Hawaii Island, Saturday, Sept. 26

Maui, Saturday, Oct. 17

Website: https://www.alz.org/hawaii