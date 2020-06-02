Twerk Your Brain with Improv Hawaii

Prior to COVID-19, Improv Hawaii was doing weekly shows in Kakaako and you were about to open up a new performance space, and now they have had to adapt. We spoke with actress and founder of Improv Hawaii, Kimee Balmilero.

“We were about to open a new performance space in Kakaako called TINY STAGE just before the stay at home mandate. I first created an online show called Mee Time with Kimee where I would interview actor and singer friends of mine. And with the success of that show, I decided to bring our improv shows online with Zoom. Every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. our troop gets together, and we perform short and long form improv and sometimes do a little improv rapping. We offer a six-week introduction to improv class, Improv 101, which is an intro level class that is designed to give you the basic tools of improv comedy. Students will learn the value of listening, agreeing, and supporting each other in a safe, non-judgmental environment. At the end of this course our students can perform a showcase with their fellow students. We also offer corporate training classes and right now we have a special 4 week TWERK YOUR BRAIN class for business minded people looking to try something new.”

Balmilero is a firm believer that improv skills are good training for business leaders.

“Improv skills are life skills. Whether you work for a bank, a retail store or teach high school, you need to be able to adapt, create, communicate, and collaborate. Improv embraces the uniqueness of every participant while creating meaningful bonds through shared success. It improves team effectiveness, unlocks creativity and innovation, and builds morale. And it is fun.”

So what it “Twerk Your Brain”?

“Everyone has tried twerking their booty, but not everyone has tried twerking their brains. This four-week one-hour class introduces you to the wonderful world of improv through group games, brain workouts and overall fun. Week one, we focus on support, week two we teach how to find gifts in failure, week three we teach how to listen and be present and week four we show how you can build confidence through comedy.” Balmilero explained. For more information visit http://improvhawaii.com

Improv Hawaii offers all Living808 viewers a 15% discount on all classes. Use the code “Living808” ordering online.