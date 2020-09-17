Treehoo: An Organization Dedicated to Preserving Hawaii’s Natural Beauty

Honolulu (KHON2) – Treehoo is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of Hawai’i, by planting and educating local residents about native plants.

Treehoo has been getting alot of attention with it’s younger audience, through the use of social media, inspiring it’s followers to help savor the natural beauty of Hawai’i.

“Our mission is to use marketing and community outreach to inspire the people of Hawai’i to care for and plant more trees in our neighborhoods,” says founder Tamara Rigney, of Treehoo. “Our urban tree canopy is really low, and we want to encourage people to reverse this.”

The non-profit organization continues to show support to the native plants in many ways, respecting the covid-19 rules put in place by the state.

Rigney says, “Right now we are not taking volunteers to come out and plant, but we are asking our followers to submit photos or videos through Instagram to help spread awareness. Our main method is sharing stories of people living their best life with trees in their neighborhood.”

Treehoo is actively looking for people to share their love for trees, and native plants for their social media campaign.

Instagram; @Treehoo