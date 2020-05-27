Tony Group Supports Community with Huge Donation

The Tony Group Autoplex is trying its best to help the community during this pandemic via the Hawaii Resilience Fund. The Hawai‘i Resilience Fund was created to rapidly deploy resources to community nonprofits and health care providers who are working on the ground to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawai‘i. HCF is working in close collaboration with state leaders, non-profit organizations, businesses, and philanthropists to get a clear understanding of the quickly-evolving priorities in our community. The Tony Group itself contributed $50,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation for the cause.

If you are a nonprofit interested in resources from the Hawai‘i Resilience Fund, please email grants@hcf-hawaii.org to alert us of your needs and we will consider your request. In order to move resources quickly, they are forgoing a formal application process for the Fund.