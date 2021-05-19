The Rewards of Being a Make-A-Wish-Hawaii Wish Granter

Honolulu (KHON2) -For every life-changing wish that Make-A-Wish Hawaii grants, many hands and hearts must come together. From volunteer wish granters to corporate sponsors, each play a pivotal role in a child’s wish journey. In today’s ‘Wish Wednesday’ segment, we learned more about Volunteer Wish granters and the important role they play in delivering joy, hope and strength to local keiki and their families.

We talked with two Maui Wish granters Jen McNeff and Nikki Wong about the rewards of turning wishes to reality and the relationships they form. They say that being wish granters help them learn to appreciate life in new ways. They’re grateful to help out children and families during difficult times and love being able to make kids happy and excited about something happening in their life.

Jen has been how long have you been a wish granter with Make-A-Wish Hawaii for 6 years now. She says, “I was inspired by seeing the segment on tv about the wish kid in San Francisco who wanted to be Batman. Seeing how happy he was, how good he felt, and how the community came together for this child was truly incredible!”

Will Phelps, Volunteer Outreach Manager, says the non-profit is in need of more volunteer wish granters.

You can learn more at hawaii.wish.org. The next wish granter training is coming up on Saturday, June 5 from 9am – 1pm. It’ll be a virtual training so it doesn’t matter what island you live on. You just need to have a heart for children and want to give back to the community.

