The Good Table Fundraiser for Lanakila Meals on Wheels

Dave and Busters will participate in The Good Table for the first time with a menu created by GM, Andrew Shimabukuro, and head cook “JR” Lawrence Jordan. Together, they created a special menu specifically for this fundraiser. A few of the items are spin offs from the D & B Honolulu original menu dated October 3, 2001. First course is an appetizer, which is a crispy fried Ahi Lumpia. The main entrée is a baked salmon, topped with a dill and mushroom infused aioli, served with a shitake mushroom rice pilaf and a sauteed green bean medley. Last but not least is a spin off of the D&B original bananas foster dessert. Enjoy a tempura fried pound cake, topped with a cinnamon sugar rum glaze, whipped cream, fresh bananas, and caramel sauce.

Lanakila Meals on Wheels is Hawaii’s largest and only islandwide meal provider on Oahu. “We help kupuna live more independently and with dignity by providing nutritious meals and other social services that nourish both their minds and bodies,” explains Lori Lau, Director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels. “Our team of staff and volunteers ensure our seniors have safe access to food and remain connected to their communities and each other.”

During the pandemic, Lanakila Meals on Wheels was able to not only feed more kupuna, but to expand services to help empower seniors during a time of extreme isolation. During the pandemic, Lanakila Meals on Wheels started two new services: The Green Bag, a home delivery service of fresh local fruits and vegetables and Kupuna Tech, which teaches seniors how to use basic technology like a cell phone, computer or tablet.

According to Lau, prior to COVID-19, 1 in 6 seniors face hunger each day and 1 in 4 lived in isolation.

Website: https://www.lanakilapacific.org/mealsonwheels

Website: www.thegoodtable.org

Social Media Handles: Instagram: @lanakilapaific Facebook: @lanakila.pacific

Website: daveandbusters.com

Social Media Handles: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @daveandbusters