The Bead Gallery Offers Online Jewelry Classes

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Bead Gallery has a series of workshops offered online to teach the art of making jewelry.

It’s a bead store that has been in business for 22 years. It’s partially brick and mortar and has evolved due to the pandemic, to mostly online with classes on zoom, demos and teaching on facebook live, jewelry project sheets coming on pinterest and hundreds of video tutorials on youtube!

Starting in July, you can also book personal shopping appointments, where you can see beads, ask questions and get guidance through projects and techniques.

To learn more about online retail sales and workshops, visit The Bead Gallery website or follow on social media.

Website: http://thebeadgallery.com

Social Media Handles:

IG: thebeadgallery

FB: The Bead Gallery, Honolulu

Youtube: The Bead Gallery