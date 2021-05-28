Team Rubicon Veteran-Led Non-Profit Partners with Molson Coors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Veterans are putting their skills to work providing relief and disaster assistance to the community as part of a non-profit called Team Rubicon.

“Team Rubicon started in 2010, as a group of veterans wanting to help out in response to the aftermath of an earthquake in Haiti,” explains Dave Chechile, State Administrator Hawaii – Team Rubicon. “Team Rubicon is a veteran led 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.”

In Hawaii, Team Rubicon helped with the most recent flooding in March and various food/testing/vaccine in response to Covid-19. Volunteer leaders across Kauai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu are building a resilient network to assist the state as needed in response to disasters. By pairing the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions, Team Rubicon aims to provide the greatest service and impact possible.

Molson Coors partnered with Team Rubicon to help out. Hawaii is the #2 market in the country in regards to serving the Military with the Coors Family of brands (Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Coors Seltzer, Coors Pure).

Molson Coors was drawn to Team Rubicon because of Coors Seltzer water initiatives to preserve this resource. “When we recently experienced devastating flooding across the state from Kaua’i, to the compromised dam on Maui and to Haleiwa on Oahu we really wanted to give back,” explains Bill Carl, Hawaii Sales Manager, Molson Coors Beverage Company. “We searched for an organization who assisted with these natural disasters here in Hawaii and came upon Team Rubicon. With team Rubicon being a military organization we thought it would be the perfect way to give back to both the local families who needed help as well as helping out our Military partners.”

You can help by donating, getting involved, or by making a purchase with Molson Coors. Molson Coors is supporting Team Rubicon with a four week program going on here in Hawaii where they will donate $1 of every case sold of their Coors Family of Brands that will go directly to Team Rubicon. Carl adds, “These donations will go DIRECTLY to Team Rubicon’s Hawaii division to not only aide in the recent relief efforts that the team valiantly provided during the flooding but will also help to fund future disaster and humanitarian crises that we may face.”

A case of beer is considered 24 cans or bottles so if you buy a 12pk it will give back $0.50. Sales of the 30pk will give back $1.25.

Website: https://teamrubiconusa.org/