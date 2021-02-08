Tannya Goes a Few Rounds at Nito Boxing Studio, Kahala’s New Training Hotspot

Honolulu (KHON2) – Nito Boxing Studio is the newest training hotspot in Kahala, featuring bold black and white RVCA decor that’s quickly become a social media sensation.

Nito Boxing Kahala opened its doors on January 11th and quickly made a name for itself with boxers of all abilities. Carlos Nito Tangaro rose to fame in the boxing ranks over a decade ago, as sparring partner for 12-time world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin dropped in to see what all the buzz is about and to blow off some steam! See what happened when Tannya put on her gloves and pulled out all the punches.

Be sure to use the code ‘Living808’ online when you register for a class at Nito Boxing Kahala. Use the code “Living808” for 75% off a drop in class through February. The code is good one per customer.

Website: https://www.nitoboxing.com/