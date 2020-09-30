Honolulu (KHON2) – Local organization, Surfing the Nations brought the Aloha to Wahiawa, gentrifying a community known to be infamous several years ago.

Surfing the Nations is a local organization, dedicated to impacting communities through training, selfless services and action sports.

“We are dedicated to equip the next generation to pursue a radical lifestyle of selfless service and meeting needs in communities globally,” says Cindy Bauer, Founder of Surfing the Nations.

A few years ago, Surfing the Nations had their eyes on a community in Wahiawa. Ohai Street was known to be infamous, not making it an ideal place to grow a family. Today that community serves as a symbol of revival and hope for the residents of Wahiawa.

Bauer says, “A couple decades ago, people were scared to walk down that street, because of all the activity that went on. Since then it has been a privilege to watch how the community and it’s buildings transformed into the beautiful neighborhood that it is today.”

Managed by Surfing the Nations, residents can now shop and dine at a building located on Ohai street. One of the shops include Surfer’s Coffee, which has now become a gathering place for the residents of Wahiawa.

“We have this thriving coffee bar that is considered to be one of the top coffee bars on the Island. Our customers love coming in, we’ve become one big ‘ohana,” says, Bauer.

In addition to housing a coffee shop, dedicated to catering coffee lovers all over the island, the building offers facilities to help the needs of the less fortunate of Wahiawa.

Bauer says, “we have a lot of things that are offered to the less fortunate in the community. We have showers for the homeless, we offer art programs for the ‘at risk’ youth, we also teach the kids how to surf, to show them that there are people like Surfing the Nations who care for them and want them to feel important.”

Surfer’s coffee and it’s neighboring shop are open daily respecting the state’s guidelines of Covid-19.

Website:

www.stn.global

Social Media:

Instagram: @stn.hawaii