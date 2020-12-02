Support Various Local Businesses at I Mana Ka `Oiwi This Holiday Season

I Mana Ka `Oiwi was founded to give small businesses the opportunity to reach the commercial retail floor and learn different skills to enhance their businesses and get ready to take the next steps to growth.

They decided to open the store at Windward Mall to support hobbies, crafters and artesian. It has given them a chance to showcase their items in a commercial setting. Many small businesses come to I Mana Ka Oiwi at many different levels and they help them learn different steps to move forward in the developmental phase of running their business.

I Mana Ka Oiwi has over 30+ vendors that share their talents through products currently being distributed in the store. They feature handmade products and some are in the phase of manufacturing their goods. It all depends on what type of products they are producing. The different categories of business vary from clothing designers, street apparel, jewelry, accessories, art work, photography and consumables.

For more information about I Mana Ka `Oiwi, visit their website at imanakaoiwi.com.