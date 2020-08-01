Support Hawaii with Visit to Waimea Valley

Honolulu (KHON2) – With world class botanical gardens and majestic waterfall, Waimea Valley is a true treasure with historical and cultural significance on Oahu’s North Shore.

Guests can explore the 300 acres through History Walks with the Cultural Programs team Thursday through Sunday at 1pm, Botanical Tours Thursday at 12:30pm all free with admission.

Executive Director Richard Pezzulo says now is the perfect time for locals to enjoy the grounds with special promotions such as discounts for kama’aina and military admission, annual passes and weekly promos.

You can also choose Audio Tours for those who prefer to explore solo for a small fee at the ticket booth.

Admission and annual passes are discounted by 40%. Admission is normally $12 but is now $8.

Annual passes for family have been discounted from $100 to $60, individual from $50 to $30.

Weekly promotions include:

* Kupuna Mondays – seniors 62+ 50% off before 12pm

* Keiki Wednesday – children (up to age 12) enter free with an adult

* Gift Shop discounts Thursdays – every week we have a special item or whole store is discounted

* Pau Hana Fridays – 50% off general admission after 2pm

* Plant Sale Saturdays – variety of house and yard plants for sale at our nursery

* La ‘Ohana Day – half price admission on the 3rd Sunday of the month.

All of the proceed go directly back into the Valley’s cultural restorations, conservation efforts, upkeep of the botanical gardens, and helps keep many people employed.

Waimea Valley is one of the largest employers on the North Shore. Also with the lack of visitors on the island this truly a unique time to visit. There is more than enough room on the 300 acres to social distance, breathe in the fresh air produced by all 5000 species of plants, and swim in the cooling waters of the waterfall.

Masks are required at certain tighter areas in the Valley that have the most people: Visitor Center, snack bar, gift shop, ticket booth, and waterfall waiting area.

Masks are recommended throughout the gardens. There are signs posted along the trails for friendly reminders. Hand sanitizing stations throughout the Valley. Contact tracing at the ticket booth. All staff wears masks at all times. Staff and custodians wiping down high contact areas throughout the day.

Website: waimeavalley.net

Social Media handles:

@waimeavalleypoahu (Instagram)

@waimeavalley (Facebook & Twitter)