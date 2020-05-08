Story Time with First Lady Ige

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s First Lady is leading Story Time to keep Keiki engaged with reading while they’re at home.

First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige has a passion for reading stories as a former 3rd grade teacher and vice principal and recently launched the ‘Ohana Readers Program with Dolly Parton.

That led to her own program, “Story Time with First Lady” to encourage reading together as a family activity.

“Reading has always been an important part of my life,” says Mrs. Ige. “As a parent, my husband and I used to read to our children every night. And during the summers, we went to ‘Aiea or Pearl City Library together as a family and we signed up for their summer reading programs.”

‘Story Time with the First Lady’ brings story time to children in their homes.

The program is totally FREE and is available online until June 30th, with videos of stories posted to facebook @FirstLadyofHawaii every Thursday, starting May 7th.

The first book is called Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty. “It’s about a little girl who dreams of being an engineer,” explains Mrs. Ige. “Where people see trash, Rosie sees treasures. By day, Rosie is a shy little girl. By night, she’s an engineer who transforms ordinary items into extraordinary gadgets. I chose this as my first book because Rosie pursues her ideas and works at improving her inventions. She never quits—she perseveres. I think that’s an important message for today as we deal with COVID-19 in our community. I hear stories everyday about how creative people are in finding solutions to their problems.”

Mrs. Ige was inspired by our community—especially teachers who are finding creative ways to teach their students and parents who at home with their children.

“We are all going through a lot during these unprecedented times but we are going through it together,” she ways. “So like Rosie, I wanted to get a little creative to find a fun, entertaining and educational solution for our families.”

She also encourages ways to share in the well-being of our keiki, to provide safe and nurturing relationships, families and communities.

The Department of Health has a resource called “THE parent line” that serves Hawaii families by empowering parents and caregivers. Anyone can visit THEparentline.org or call 526-1222 or toll-free at 1-800-816-1222.

Story Time with The First Lady- Facebook: @FirstLadyofHawaii