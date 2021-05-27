St. Louis School Celebrates 175th Anniversary with Hawaii Stars TV Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Stars will showcase St. Louis School in a one hour KHON TV special celebrating the school’s 175th anniversary.

The special covers the rich history of St. Louis School, the only all-male day school in Hawaii that offers a college preparatory education to students in grades K -12.

Dr. Glenn Medeiros, President of St. Louis School and Carole Kai, Co-Owner of Hawaii Stars gave a preview of what viewers will see during the show.

The special called “Strength and Diversity” will feature standout alumni including NFL quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota, Former Governor John A. Burns and Philanthropist Clarence T. C. Ching.

Kai has a special place in her heart for St. Louis School. She shared that she was actually born at the location of Bertram Hall during the war.

You can watch the premiere on Sunday, May 30 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2. The show will re-play on the following dates and times:

Sunday, June 6 from 8pm-9pm on KHII

Saturday, June 12 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2

Wednesday, June 16 from 6pm-7pm on KHII

Saturday, September 11 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2

Thursday, October 14 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2

Website: hawaiistars.com and saintlouishawaii.org