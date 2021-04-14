Special Olympics Hawaii High Five Fundraiser

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can support Special Olympic Hawaii athletes with a virtual high five fundraiser.

Proceeds from the campaign will help Special Olympics Hawaii continue to provide virtual and online programs during the pandemic and help to ensure over 3,400 children and adults with intellectual disabilities can return back to the sports fields.

“Our athletes love receiving high fives during practices and competitions, which is why we wanted to create a safe and innovative way to engage the entire community and give everyone a chance to keep the high fives going,” says Tracey Bender, Director of Development, Special Olympics Hawaii. “Our first-ever Virtual High Five Campaign is going on right now that aims to help athletes with intellectual disabilities who have all been impacted by the unprecedented shutdown of in-person sports. Supporters can “send a virtual high five” by making a donation of $5 (or more!) now through the end of April.”

Every high five will have a lasting impact on athletes who are now training and competing in their virtual spring season. It will inspire them to keep up their hard work and dedication and remind them that the community is still there and supporting them, even though it’s not in person.

The funds raised through the Virtual High Five Campaign will help to provide virtual and online programs, and ensure over 3,400 athletes can safely “return to play” with the proper personal protective equipment and supplies.

To support the campaign, Special Olympics also launched a High Five Fridays series on its social media platforms that feature local musicians from around Hawaii that dedicate a song or two to our athletes for the campaign. We had amazing musicians including Eli Mac, Lehua Kalima, Kristian Lei and Jake Shimabukuro featured and will have Josh Tatofi and The Green in the next couple of weeks.

Send a “virtual high five” by making a donation of $5 (or more!) now through the end of April.

To make a donation, text SOHI5 to 44321.

Some other ways to help?

McDonald’s of Hawaii will extend a helping hand to support the Virtual High Five Campaign.From April 17 – 24, anyone who makes a $10 or more donation to the Virtual High Five Campaign will receive a “Be Our Guest” card for a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. Those who donate will receive an email to submit their mailing address to receive cards in the mail. The cards can be redeemed at all 73 restaurant locations statewide.

Special Olympics Hawaii is holding their second Virtual Cheer for Champions fundraiser on Friday, April 30.

The online auction will be open to the public on Monday, April 26 at https://sohicheer2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

Website: www.sohawaii.org

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @SOHawaii http://www.instagram.com/sohawaii

Facebook: @SpecialOlympicsHawaii http://www.facebook.com/specialolympicshawaii

Twitter: @SOHawaii http://www.twitter.com/sohawaii