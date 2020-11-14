Special Olympics Hawaii Brings the Christmas Cheer Virtually

Honolulu (KHON2) – In the season of giving thanks, Special Olympics Hawaii is doing something new to raise money, and support local athletes this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Known for their fun holiday events, Special Olympics Hawaii is spreading the Christmas spirit through their upcoming winter fundraisers.

“This year we’re celebrating the holidays with a new virtual event called Holiday Jam. From December 1 through December 5 we will host ‘Five Nights of Inspiration,’” says Tracey Bender, Director of Development, Special Olympics Hawaii

The Holiday Jam is open to the public at no cost, however viewers are encouraged to make a donation to support Special Olympics Hawaii throughout the events planned for the week.

Bender says, “Every donation, of any size, will have an impact on the health and well-being of our athletes. We will be offering a variety of fun and exciting holiday activities from Zumba holiday workouts, a holiday cookie decorating demonstration, a live painting demonstration and so much more. We’re also excited to offer a special cooking demonstration from Chef Sam Choy and Pastry Chef Jennifer Kanaele from Haiku, Maui, as well as a mixology demo by Esthers Fair Prospect in Wailuku, Maui. Additionally, we will be giving out gift card prizes every night during the live broadcasts. And to wrap up the festivities, we will end Holiday Jam with a special, live dance party featuring hosts Kutmaster Spaz and Jimmy Da Geek.”

Honoring the season of giving, Special Olympics Hawaii is keeping the spirit of Christmas alive by showing hope through their fundraisers.

“The holidays have always been a time for giving, and we hope to keep that spirit alive this year with Holiday Jam. This year, each gift is even more important due to the loss of funding our organization has suffered as a result of COVID-19,” says Bender.

Until the Holiday jam fundraiser, Participants can support special Olympics Hawaii from now through November 30, by making monetary, in-store donations at any participating “nomnom store” on Oahu, Hawaii Island and Maui.

WEBSITE:

www.sohawaii.org

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sohawaii

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii

Instagram: www.instagram.com/SOHawaii.