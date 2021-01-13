Snorkel Safety Survey Saves Lives

The mission of the snorkel safety study is to identify the causes and risk factors associated with snorkel-related fatal and non-fatal ocean drownings. With this information, they can develop appropriate safety messages to help save lives.

The SSS investigation is basically complete. The Study has identified the cause of these mysterious drownings as Rapid Onset Pulmonary Edema. It has also identified several risk factors, one being the level of resistance in the snorkel itself, and another being certain heart conditions. In addition, it is suspected recent prolonged air travel may be a factor, but have not been able to verify that. The on-line snorkel safety survey is designed to help answer that question.

The survey explores all the factors surrounding the drowning or near drowning event. It takes about 15 minutes. You can choose whether or not to identify yourself. It can be find online at http://www.snorkelsafetystudy.com/ Your participation will help save lives.