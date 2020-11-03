Shop Over 400 Local Vendors at Pop-Up Mākeke

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can find more than 400 local vendors in an online marketplace or Pop-Up Mākeke that was created to help Hawaiʻi-based small businesses and artisans survive the pandemic.

You will find everything on the site, from food to high-end, handcrafted creations to books for the whole family and more. Perfect place to find those gifts as we head into the holidays and more importantly, to help our community by supporting these small businesses during a tough time. All the money goes right back to the vendors, and items are shipped to customers free of charge.

Pop-Up Mākeke is a centralized marketplace full of tens of thousands of products made in Hawaiʻi. “Itʻs kind of like our Amazon marketplace,” says Kūhiō Lewis, President, CEO Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. “When the pandemic hit, we saw first hand its crippling effect on small business owners and artisans who rely on craft fairs and shows to earn a living.”

The mākeke is paid for with CARES Act funds provided by the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County. 100% of sales goes back to vendors. Shipping is free for all orders.

There is something for everyone of every age and every interest everywhere. You will find gifts for others, and something for yourself. Our food items are very popular. We have favorites like li hing mango and gummies, coffee, sauces, stuff like that. But we also have cotton candy made on Maui and chili peppa shoyu from Molokaʻi. There are sweet and savory items, tea. We also have intricate, hand-crafted lei hulu and pāpale, designer bags, handmade wooden cutting boards and beautiful art, local style baby and keiki toys, clothing, cosmetics and lotions, a wonderful collection of books and so much more.

The plan is to run through December, so you can do all your holiday shopping AND help our local businesses and artisans at the same time!