Senior at Kamehameha School encourages young adults to vote

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kamehameha school senior, Sophia Perry uses her platform as student body president to encourage her fellow classmates and young adults to vote this election season.

Election season is observed this year from February 3rd to November 3rd, it’s a time for the community to examine who they feel is the best fit in office to represent its people.

“As young people in this country there are a lot of things that we find don’t meet our standards or don’t align with our values. As soon as you can, you should jump to the chance to vote so that your voice can be heard and change can be made. This is one of the simplest ways to influence change within our communities,” says Sophia Perry, senior at Kamehameha Schools on Hawai’i Island.

Perry feels that the best way to see a change on a global scale is to start with change within our community, beginning with the care for our island’s natural beauty.

Perry says, “As a Native Hawaiian, I feel a strong connection to my place, and view aloha ‘aina as a responsibility. What can we do to shift the (primary Western) perspective that land is to be exploited for money into one of respect for and appreciation of the Earth which takes care of us.

Being involved in student government since middle school, Perry has built a love for creating change on her campus, so much so, that she is encouraging all of her fellow classmates to watch the “Hawaii Town Hall Broadcast” on KHON2, so her peers can be aware of the changes needed to be made in our community.

“The most powerful thing we can do is vote, that is our personal contribution to each cause. At the end of the day, the people that will be making our choices are the ones that we put into power. I feel young adults should watch the town hall broadcast because it could motivate them to express their opinions, which is a powerful thing for our community,” says Perry.

Hawaii’s Town Hall Broadcast will air October 8, from 7PM to 9PM on KHON2 and KHII. The re-broadcast will air Sunday, October 11 from 8PM to 10PM on KHII.