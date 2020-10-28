Searider Productions is Recognized as the Number One Student-Run Film Production Program in the State

Honolulu (KHON2) – Searider Productions inspires the students of Wai’anae High School to embrace their creative side in the state’s number one student-run production program.

What started off as a video project during a Spanish class, has now turned into a multimedia program recognized by film and television professionals around the country.

“When myself along with my fellow colleague Norman Chock taught at Wai’anae High School, we came up with an idea to use the video camera as a way to teach. Once we saw the creativity of our students, we thought to ourselves ‘Hey! We might have something here. These kids are talented,'” says Candy Suiso, Director of Searider Productions.

With countless awards and numerous recognition from film and television professionals around the United States, Searider Productions has dedicated its program to helping the students of Wai’anae High School discover creativity and take the lessons from the classroom into their everyday lives.

Suiso says, “The best part about being involved with Searider Productions is seeing the students take the values and lessons we instilled in them during their years in the program and applying it in their everyday lives, whether they choose to move forward in creative media or not.”

From in-field training to learning from the best the film industry has to offer, Searider Productions has awarded its students with scholarships and grants allowing their undergraduates to continue their education and pursue a career in creative media.

“Over the years we’ve been blessed to work with so many amazing people and organizations. From administration to our partners across the globe, their generosity has afforded our students opportunities, scholarships, and experiences that none of us had dreamed of before,” says Suiso.

Searider Productions continues to push the boundaries within the media industry, collaborating with organizations and well-known companies around the world, proudly representing the community of Wai’anae.

WEBSITE:

www.SeariderProductions.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Instagram: @SPWHS