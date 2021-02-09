Ronald McDonald House Expands Services

Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii provides a home-away-from-home and essential services for families with seriously ill children getting medical care on Oahu. Jerri Chong the President of the RMH Charities is happy to announce expansion of the Manoa facility to include and state of the art Family Recreation Room.

“The new Family Recreation Center is a magical space that enables sick children and their families to get lost in play or relaxing activities that take their minds off of treatment they may be going through at a nearby hospital. We started accepting families again in January and they are enjoying the new Recreation Center. The Family Recreation Center meets the diverse needs of family members. It includes children’s play areas, family gathering spaces, an indoor tree house, gaming wall, and distance learning center. This was our first capital renovation and expansion since 2006.”

We also asked how the community can help with their mission.

“There are so many ways to help. As a nonprofit charity, we rely solely on community support. Donations help us continue to run our Houses and provide essential services to our families. We encourage everyone to participate in our events, which have been reinvented to be online, like our upcoming Virtual 5k Run, our Gala, and golf events. We also have a volunteer program, although it’s temporarily suspended, and many non-contact ways to donate or drop off e-cards, meals, and other.”

For more information visit www.RonaldHouseHawaii.org