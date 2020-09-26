Puna Kamali’i Flowers Trains Workers with Developmental Disabilities

Honolulu (KHON2) – A Hilo family business called Puna Kamali’i Flowers is sharing a passion to give job opportunities to people with developmental disabilities.

Owner Vicki Nelson introduced us to longtime employee Christopher Liberato, who opened up about what the job means for him .

The farm has sold flowers for 21 years and saw the business as the perfect place to provide hands-on training.

Puna Kamali’i Flowers ships to all 50 states by FedEx or UPS overnight delivery.

To get involved in vocational training or employment, contact the main office toll free at 1-866-982-8322

Email: orders@punakamaliiflowers.com

Website: www.flowersfromhawaii.biz