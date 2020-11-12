Puna Kamali’i Flowers Helps People With Disabilities Find Jobs

Honolulu (KHON2)- Puna Kamali’i Flowers might seem like your standard flower farm, but the businesses has a bigger mission in mind, according to Vicki Nelson the President of the farm.

“Yes, we sell beautiful tropical flowers, but Puna Kamali’i Flowers, Inc. is also an authorized Medicaid Waiver Provider for the State of Hawaii for Developmental Disabled Division (DDD). The idea for our company was born out of the employment need of our son with developmental disabilities and has grown every year. We have been providing training and employment support services and opportunities since 1998. People can contact us at 808-982-8322 on the Big Island to sign up.”

The Medicaid waiver is healthcare outside of medical, it helps a person with disabilities have a much fuller Life through having a job coach assistance, and community or home assistance.

“We have a saying that ‘It Always Pays to Work!’ Many people with disabilities have never gone to work. If they tried, most are treated as volunteers without pay. We have always believed that every person, no matter what their disabilities/ability, they can and should work.

Job Assistants and Customized employment has been available for a long time, but barely anyone uses these wonderful options.”And what kind of jobs are available?

“On our farm, we have horticulture therapy every day working in fields of beautiful tropical flowers. We cut, wash, trim, pack, arrange, and ship many beautiful boxes of flowers every week. The shipment can go to someone in Hawaii or on the mainland or AK. We ship to all 50 states!! Every bouquet is made with love and helps persons with disabilities get paid at gainful wage.”

For more information call 808-982-8322 for flower sales or visit www.flowersfromhawaii.biz.

For employment opportunities call 808-930-6200 or visit www.enhawaii.com.