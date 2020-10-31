Puna Kamali’i Flowers Celebrates Disabled Employees

Honolulu (KHON2) – Puna Kamali’i Flowers, Inc. celebrated National Disability Employment Awareness Month by sharing why it’s so meaningful for the family business.

“We virtually attended and supported different webinars focused on supporting those with disabilities in Hawaii,” says President Vicki Nelson. “We usually decorate the stage but his year since it was all virtual we made leis and shipped them out to participants.”

Puna Kamali’i is very involved in the community. Years ago, Nelson spearheaded the East Hawai’i workforce solutions consortium where we put together different employer/ employee forum. She also helped to develop the East Hawaii Business Leadership Network which honors businesses that hire person with disabilities. PKF has won several awards and last year Nelson won advocate of the year.

The company is very diversified and not only offers farming opportunities, but also assists people looking at other types of employment in Hawaii, and especially on the Big Island.

Work-readiness assessment checklists:

Pre-work preparation and readiness

Self-Awareness

Work Readiness

Resumes

Job Searching

Referrals

Puna Kamali’i Flowers, Inc. is a State of Hawaii for profit employer, training and hiring qualified applicants who apply to work at its flower farm.

To get more involved and provide support for Puna Kamali’i, you can call the office at 808-982-8322 or 808-930-6200 for more information. You can also help by ordering flowers! Tropical flower sales keep the business running so PKF can provide these opportunities.

The company ships Hawaii’s beautiful, tropical flowers and other products such as papaya, pineapple, and candies to throughout Hawaii island including all of the other 49 states in the USA.

Puna Kamali’i Flowers has been in business for 21 years and ships by FedEx or UPS overnight delivery so the beautiful arrangements arrive fresh.

Puna Kamali’i Flowers offers retail or wholesale sales for floral gift boxes, tropical cut flowers, tropical plants, leis, tropical foliage. Popular varieties include Anthurium, Birds of Paradise, Gingers, Heliconia, Orchids, Protea and other foliage.

Puna Kamali’i Flowers takes pride in empowering people with developmental disabilities by hiring through work with flowers.

How to place an order:

Website: www.flowersfromhawaii.biz

Email: orders@punakamaliiflowers.com

