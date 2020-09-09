Puna Kamali’i Empowers People with Disabilities Through Work with Flowers

Honolulu (KHON2) – A Hilo family business called Puna Kamali’i Flowers is empowering people with developmental disabilities through work with flowers.

The farm has sold flowers for 21 years and saw the business as the perfect place to provide hands-on training.

Puna Kamali’i Flowers ships to all 50 states by FedEx or UPS overnight delivery.

See how the owners’ son served as inspiration by watching this Living808 segment.

To get involved in vocational training or employment, contact the main office toll free at 1-866-982-8322

Email: orders@punakamaliiflowers.com

Website: www.flowersfromhawaii.biz