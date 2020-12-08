Pop-Up Makeke Supports Local Businesses

Two huge supports of the Pop-Up Makeke online store happen to be two local radio personalities Mele Apana and Shannon Scott from Da Kolohe Crew.

“We have been a part of Pop-Up Mākeke since its first launch at the start of the pandemic. Our economy is struggling. The idea that our community can pull together to help businesses and artisans who are struggling is so important. It is something we feel incredible strongly about. We can get the word out..we can support these businesses in big and small ways…and we can shop!”

Pop-Up Mākeke has put more than a million dollars back into Hawaiʻi’s small businesses in four months! Nearly 60,000 items shipped worldwide.

“It is the power of community. When Pop-Up Mākeke first started, it was new for so many people—operating this online marketplace that features items from hundreds of vendors. It started with about 100 vendors. In October it launched with More than 400 vendors and tens of thousands of items. In April and May and October and November, it has put more than a million dollars back into the pockets of these vendors and shipped out almost 60-thousand items worldwide. Our community near and far is pulling together to support a cause that is so close to our hearts at a time when these small businesses need it the most. But it isnʻt just about the sales, The Mākeke also empowers these vendors to look to the future and plan for success years down the road. 40% of the sales right now are to people outside of Hawaiʻi. We are sending aloha all over the world!”

You too can support local and the over 400 vendors by visiting popupmakeke.com