Pop-Up Mākeke New Store Location and Holiday Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – The popular Pop-Up Mākeke that was created to help more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small businesses and artisans survive a hit from the pandemic has expanded and has holiday specials.

“The mākekeʻs success has been incredible. In April, May and October, it generated more than 800-thousand dollars for Hawaiʻi small businesses,” says Michelle Kauhane, SVP Community Grants & Initiatives, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. “About 40% of orders are coming from outside Hawaiʻi. When the world canʻt get to Hawaiʻi—the pop-up is helping to bring Hawaiʻi to the world!”

There’s a new way to shop the mākeke for the holidays. An actual brick and mortar Pop-Up Mākeke store is now open at Pearlridge Center. Social distancing guidelines and policies are in place to make sure everyone is safe. Thereʻs more information at Popupmakeke-dot-com. AND—there will also be some holiday specials on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well, so make sure to check them out!

When the mākeke was first launched, the idea was to leverage the power of community to uplift struggling vendors. The online marketplace Pop-up Mākeke did that, and continues to do that, not just by providing a platform for these business owners to sell their products, but also by giving them opportunities to learn more about sustaining a small business, growing it, and seeking new financial opportunities.

The mākeke is paid for with CARES Act funds provided by the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County. 100% of sales goes back to vendors. Shipping is free for all orders.

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is passionate about working with passionate people who want to make a difference in their communities. HCF is administering the CARES Act Funds to businesses statewide, including PUM. That money helps pay for many of the marketplaceʻs expenses, as well as shipping, so that all the money from sales goes right back to the vendors.

“We donʻt want PUM to be a temporary fix,” adds Kauhane. “Yes, the vendors are making money on the items they sell, but we donʻt want that to end when the funding runs out. The strength of community is a powerful tool. Itʻs not just about spending money. Itʻs about supporting these businesses any way we can, with resources and education.”

You will find everything from food to high-end, handcrafted creations to books for the whole family and more. Perfect place to find those gifts as we head into the holidays and more importantly, to help our community by supporting these small businesses during a tough time. All the money goes right back to the vendors, and items are shipped to customers free of charge.

There is something for everyone of every age and every interest everywhere. You will find gifts for others, and something for yourself including intricate, hand-crafted lei hulu and pāpale, designer bags, handmade wooden cutting boards and beautiful art, local style baby and keiki toys, clothing, cosmetics and lotions, a wonderful collection of books and so much more.

Website: popupmakeke.com

Social Media Handles: @popupmakeke