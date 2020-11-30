Pop-Up Makeke goes behind the scenes

Honolulu (KHON2)- The online marketplace featuring the works of more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based vendors is open.

Aisles of merchandise from hula instruments to your favorite Island snacks are available online at popupmakeke.com. When you go to popupmakeke.com/, you can search by vendor, by category, or by specific item.

In this story, we feature many of the items available and the hardworking elves that put it all together and get it ready to send out. They pack up each package/box and pile them up to ship anywhere in the world for FREE.

Every penny spent by visitors to the site goes right back to the vendors. They get 100% of the money paid for each of their items sold.