Pop-Up Makeke for Hawaii Businesses

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Pop-up Makeke is looking for local Hawaiian businesses for its next online marketplace opening October 1st.

“This Pop-Up Mākeke was born in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Hawai’i’s economy,” explains President/CEO Kuhio Lewis. “Many small businesses depend heavily on community events, gatherings, craft fairs, and farmers markets to feed their families. The Goal: Create a centralized online marketplace for customers to have easy access to local products.”

“Vendors send their products and we market them, sell them in the online store, and ship merchandise to customers. It’s like a Hawaii Amazon,” adds Lewis.

Thanks to support from the City and County of Honolulu, Maui County – there is no cost to vendors.

The first makeke back in April during the first statewide shutdown, over 11,000 items moved in just 7 weeks.

The pop-up seeks local, authentic goods that represent Hawai’i and its culture.

Website: http://popupmakeke.com

Social Media Handles: popupmakeke